Home Page

Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil servants to continue working remotely as case toll climbs by 118 with 1 related death

The Hong Kong government has announced it will extend special remote working arrangements for civil servants by another week, as the city registered a record 118 new Covid-19 infections and one related death on Thursday. Government workers will continue working from home until August 2 while authorities pledged to take measures to slow the spread […]

by Kelly Ho

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Opinion

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Support HKFP though our partners:

Hong Kong democrat primaries in full: Young ‘localist resistance camp’ come out on top

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp held primary elections last weekend ahead of the Legislative Council elections on September 6. Results of the primaries, together with polls, will be consolidated into a list of recommended candidates in order to achieve the goal of winning over 35 seats in the legislature – a majority. The primaries involved five […]

by Rachel Wong

HKFP REPORTs

Swimming against the tide: The subtle art of resistance in Macau

Filmmaker Lei Cheok Mei creates deeply personal movie vignettes of her family’s life in Macau. She traces her grandfather’s forgotten achievements as an engineer, her aunt’s battle with depression, and the impact of her mother’s job as a casino worker on their relationship. While there is nothing overtly political about her award-winning work, it nevertheless […]

by Laura Mannering

Hong Kong security law: journalists and scholars ‘at a loss’ in trying to predict new red lines, says media law prof. Sharron Fast

Hong Kong media law expert Sharron Fast has told HKFP the text of the newly-enforced national security law is full of socialist legal system characteristics, leaving journalists and media scholars “at a loss” when it comes to predicting where the new red lines are to be drawn. In a phone interview last Friday, Fast, who […]

by Kelly Ho

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

HKFP VoiCES

New Uyghur stickers foster cultural resistance on messaging platform

By Filip Noubel Emojis representing Uyghur characters and culture are now available on the messenger platform Telegram in an effort by the Uyghur diaspora in Russian-speaking countries to raise visibility. While Uyghurs living in China are experiencing unprecedented attacks on their most basic human rights, the Uyghur diaspora in Russian-speaking countries (an estimated 350,000 people mostly in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and […]

by Global Voices