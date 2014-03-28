When Big Brother moved in next door: How Chinese state security brought fear to a Hong Kong neighbourhood
The four-star Metropark Hotel used to welcome a steady flow of tourists who came for the rooftop pool, the breakfast buffet and its location in tranquil Tai Hang. Now it is hosting a very different type of guest – staff of China’s secretive new security bureau for Hong Kong. Police stand guard outside the 33-storey […]
Exclusive: Media law expert Doreen Weisenhaus on why Hong Kong may no longer be Asia’s oasis of free speech
Doreen Weisenhaus is working on a new edition of the Hong Kong Media Law textbook – a title that is likely on every local newsroom’s bookshelf. But Weisenhaus has told HKFP that she has had to make some serious edits following the new security law: “When I wrote my first and second edition of Hong […]
Hong Kong democrat primaries in full: Young ‘localist resistance camp’ come out on top
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp held primary elections last weekend ahead of the Legislative Council elections on September 6. Results of the primaries, together with polls, will be consolidated into a list of recommended candidates in order to achieve the goal of winning over 35 seats in the legislature – a majority. The primaries involved five […]